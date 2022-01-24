Bowman Consulting acquires Perry Engineering, terms not disclosed

  • Bowman Consulting (NASDAQ:BWMN) agrees to acquire Perry Engineering, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona for an undisclosed amount.
  • Perry delivers civil engineering consulting and land surveying for residential, commercial, industrial, education, and healthcare related projects. In addition, Perry serves in the role of on-call engineers for plan and report reviews for several local jurisdictions.
  • The addition will be immediately accretive and was financed with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock.
  • The Company expects the Perry acquisition to initially contribute approximately $1.5 million of annualized net service billing.
  • The deal is scheduled to occur on February 2, 2022, at which time Perry will join Bowman’s growing Tucson operation focused on land planning, survey, and mining engineering.
