Affirm Holdings raised to Equalweight at Stephens on GMV guidance optimism
Jan. 24, 2022 7:55 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)MA, AXP, SHOP, AMZNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic upgrades Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Equalweight from Underweight as he expects an increase in its gross merchandise volume guidance due to adding Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) partnerships to its existing guidance.
- He points out that Affirm (AFRM) stock is now trading at under 16x his normalized FY2023 EPS estimate, below American Express's (NYSE:AXP) price-to-earnings ratio.
- Still sees risks, "especially on credit losses and funding costs." and still remains cautious on the Buy Now Pay Later space overall.
- Even with the ratings upgrade, like the major U.S. stock average futures, Affirm (AFRM) stock is down in premarket trading, dipping 2.6%.
- Note that SA's Quant rating assigns a Sell to Affirm (AFRM) and Wall Street analysts' average rating stands at Buy. SA Authors' average rating is also Buy (2 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Strong Sell).
- SA contributor Investi Analyst takes a deep dive into Affirm (AFRM) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and their differences in BNPL strategy.