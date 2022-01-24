Affirm Holdings raised to Equalweight at Stephens on GMV guidance optimism

On the table are banknotes, coins and a sign that says - buy now pay later. Financial and economic concept.

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic upgrades Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Equalweight from Underweight as he expects an increase in its gross merchandise volume guidance due to adding Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) partnerships to its existing guidance.
  • He points out that Affirm (AFRM) stock is now trading at under 16x his normalized FY2023 EPS estimate, below American Express's (NYSE:AXP) price-to-earnings ratio.
  • Still sees risks, "especially on credit losses and funding costs." and still remains cautious on the Buy Now Pay Later space overall.
  • Even with the ratings upgrade, like the major U.S. stock average futures, Affirm (AFRM) stock is down in premarket trading, dipping 2.6%.
  • Note that SA's Quant rating assigns a Sell to Affirm (AFRM) and Wall Street analysts' average rating stands at Buy. SA Authors' average rating is also Buy (2 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Strong Sell).
  • SA contributor Investi Analyst takes a deep dive into Affirm (AFRM) vs. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and their differences in BNPL strategy.
