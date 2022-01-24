Eni's Var Energi to seek IPO, share listing in Oslo
Jan. 24, 2022 7:56 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eni (NYSE:E) and Norwegian P-E firm HitecVision say they plan to launch an IPO for their Var Energi oil and gas joint venture and apply for a listing on Oslo Bors.
- The offering is expected to consist of a sale of existing shares by Eni and HitecVision, whose ownership stakes in Var Energi are 69.85% and 30.15%, respectively.
- Var Energi is considering seeking a valuation of ~$10B in the listing, Bloomberg reports.
- The companies say they will remain active owners after the IPO, with Eni planning to keep a majority stake
- The IPO plan follows an October announcement by Eni and HitecVision to initiate a strategic review regarding Var Energi's future ownership structure.