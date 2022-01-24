Kohl's skyrockets amid M&A interest and department store peers rally

Business Signage

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) soars in early trading after Sycamore Partners is reported to have reached out to the department store operator about a possible takeover bid and a separate report indicates that Oak Street Real Estate Capital is also interested in Kohl's real estate.
  • Kohl's (KSS) is up 30.89% premarket to $61.31 on volume of more than one million shares. KSS looks like it may even threaten to hit the 52-week high of $64.80 today. Of note, Sycamore is reported to be willing to pay $65 per share in a takeover deal. On Wall Street, Cowen analyst Oliver Chen advises that other strategic and financial bidders may surface with offers of over $85 per share, which would be 5X the EV/EBITDA ratio.
  • Department store peers are also on the move following the Kohl's (KSS) developments. Macy's (NYSE:M) is up 6.41% premarket to $24.41 and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is 5.35% higher to $21.07. Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is also showing an early gain of 3.78%.
  • See all the valuation metrics on Kohl's.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.