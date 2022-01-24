Kohl's skyrockets amid M&A interest and department store peers rally
Jan. 24, 2022 8:00 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS), M, JWN, DDSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) soars in early trading after Sycamore Partners is reported to have reached out to the department store operator about a possible takeover bid and a separate report indicates that Oak Street Real Estate Capital is also interested in Kohl's real estate.
- Kohl's (KSS) is up 30.89% premarket to $61.31 on volume of more than one million shares. KSS looks like it may even threaten to hit the 52-week high of $64.80 today. Of note, Sycamore is reported to be willing to pay $65 per share in a takeover deal. On Wall Street, Cowen analyst Oliver Chen advises that other strategic and financial bidders may surface with offers of over $85 per share, which would be 5X the EV/EBITDA ratio.
- Department store peers are also on the move following the Kohl's (KSS) developments. Macy's (NYSE:M) is up 6.41% premarket to $24.41 and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is 5.35% higher to $21.07. Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is also showing an early gain of 3.78%.
