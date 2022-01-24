Sonic Foundry uplisting application accepted

  • Nasdaq approved Sonic Foundry's (OTCPK:SOFO) application for uplisting its stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • The stock is expected to commence trading on Jan.25, after market opens under the current ticker symbol.
  • "We believe the pandemic is a 10-year accelerant in the way people create and consume video content, and Sonic Foundry is uniquely positioned to build upon our 30-year leadership in providing solutions that empower companies to advance their digital-first profile in scalable and cost-effective ways," CEO Joe Mozden Jr. commented.
  • The company will announce Q1 FY22 results on Feb.10.
