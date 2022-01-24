Kohl's surges in premarket trading after report of acquisition offers
- Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) jumped 30% in premarket trading on reports of multiple interest in the department store chain over the weekend.
- The latest development this morning is that Sycamore Partners is wiling to pay at least $65/share for Kohl's (KSS), according to a CNBC report.
- Sycamore is said to have reached out to Kohl's about a possible takeover bid, according to a Bloomberg report over the weekend. It's not known how the PE firm would finance the offer. Sycamore has show interest in Kohl's (KSS) in the past, while Oak Street Real Estate Capital is interested in Kohl's real estate according to a separate WSJ report.
- The reports come after the WSJ reported late Friday that a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value is said to have made a $9B offer to purchase department store chain. A group led by Acacia Research Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTG), which Starboard controls, offered to acquire Kohl's (KSS) for $64/share today.
- News of the Sycamore potential bid comes after activist Engine Capital LP sent a letter to the Kohl's board yesterday urging the department store chain to take the Acacia (ACTG) offer seriously and run a sales process, according to a WSJ report.
- Kohl's (KSS) holder Macellum Advisors also last week repeated a call for the company to make board changes or hire a bank to explore a potential sale.