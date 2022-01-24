Colgate-Palmolive team up with 3Shape to deliver innovative, personalized tooth whitening experience
Jan. 24, 2022 8:04 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and 3Shape are partnering to introduce the Colgate Illuminator, an exclusive, tailored-to-patient teeth whitening tool, to dental clinics across the U.S.
- The new tool will enable more accurate consultations and deliver an improved patient experience.
- The collaboration aims to help remove the guesswork and alleviate the apprehension patients often feel when they visit a dentist to discuss tooth whitening treatments.
- The Colgate Illuminator–an in-clinic predictive tool, shows personalized results for consumers of Colgate’s high-impact teeth whitening product, Colgate Optic White Professional.