Colgate-Palmolive team up with 3Shape to deliver innovative, personalized tooth whitening experience

  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and 3Shape are partnering to introduce the Colgate Illuminator, an exclusive, tailored-to-patient teeth whitening tool, to dental clinics across the U.S.
  • The new tool will enable more accurate consultations and deliver an improved patient experience.
  • The collaboration aims to help remove the guesswork and alleviate the apprehension patients often feel when they visit a dentist to discuss tooth whitening treatments.
  • The Colgate Illuminator–an in-clinic predictive tool, shows personalized results for consumers of Colgate’s high-impact teeth whitening product, Colgate Optic White Professional.
