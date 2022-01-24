Tango's TNG908 cancer program cleared for phase 1/2 trial; provides pipeline update

  • Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)'s investigational new drug (IND) application for TNG908 was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a phase 1/2 trial in certain types of cancers in H1 2022.
  • The company said TNG908 is an inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) and designed to selectively kill cancer cells with an methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP) deletion. MTAP deletions occur in 10% - 15% of all human cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer and cholangiocarcinoma.
  • In additiom, Tango's President and CEO Barbara Weber said that the company has accelerated the timeline for its Target 3 program and continues to progress its ubiquitin-specific protease 1 (USP1) program.
  • For Target 3, an undisclosed synthetic lethal target,the company expects to advance a development candidate in H1 of 2022 and file an IND in 2023.
  • Tango noted that trials of the USP1 inhibitor will be conducted as a single agent and in combination with PARP inhibitors in BRCA1-mutant cancers. The company expects to advance development a candidate in H2 2022 and file an IND in 2023.
  • Tango also announced the addition of Michael Palmieri as Head of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls.
