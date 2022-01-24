Digital Ally's healthcare unit acquires third billing firm
Jan. 24, 2022 8:11 AM ETDigital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Digital Ally's (NASDAQ:DGLY) healthcare subsidiary Nobility Healthcare announces acquisition of a billing company for $2.1M consideration.
- This acquisition introduces a new vertical for Nobility Healthcare as it is focused on providing insurance claim reimbursement billing and revenue cycle management to dentists and dental practices, that is different from company's prior two acquisition of billing firms focused on medical providers.
- It has an annual revenue run rate of approximately $3.5M.
- Synergies: When combined, Nobility Healthcare annual revenue run-rate is expected to be $7.5M.
- The purchase price includes cash component of 64% to be paid on closing and the balance through an earn-out promissory note bearing interest at 3% annually payable over 37 months.
- "We are excited with the rapid progress of our new healthcare subsidiary, which is already producing positive cash flow. It continues to implement a roll up strategy by targeting the acquisition of accretive privately owned RCM companies. As we explained in June, we capitalized the subsidiary with $13.5 million to make strategic acquisitions of privately held RCM companies that will provide recurring revenues and consistent profits," comments Digital Ally CEO Stan Ross.
- Stock is down 3% in premarket trading.
