KKR's platform Strategic Lease Partners acquires $780M in Q4 net leased properties
Jan. 24, 2022 8:11 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KKR's (NYSE:KKR) platform Strategic Lease Partners (SLP) closed six transactions in Q4 for $780M; platform was launched to acquire a diversified portfolio of triple-net lease real estate.
- The platform is initially targeting to acquire $3B+ in assets, primarily capitalized through KKR’s credit and real estate funds.
- "SLP's ability to invest in deals of all sizes and to utilize its access to the KKR platform to deliver strong underwriting with speed and certainty is clearly resonating with sponsors and corporate tenants seeking to unlock the value of their real estate," Director on KKR's credit team Michelle Hour commented.
- The six transactions ranged in size from under $15M for an individual property to $500M+ for a portfolio and included both domestic and cross-border portfolios.
- The acquisitions consisted of 31 individual assets with a weighted average lease term of 16+ years; over half of the portfolio holds LEED designation.