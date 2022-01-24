Arbutus Biopharma outlines milestones for 2022
Jan. 24, 2022 8:12 AM ETArbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announces its 2022 corporate objectives and provided a financial update.
- The company anticipates multiple AB-729 and AB-836 HBV clinical data readouts in H1 and H2 2022 to guide future clinical development and regulatory strategies.
- Complete IND-enabling studies for oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101, in H2 2022 for the treatment of HBV.
- Complete IND-enabling studies for next generation oral RNA destabilizer, AB-161, in H2 2022 for the treatment of HBV.
- The company plans to nominate a candidate that inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease (Mpro) in H1 2022 and advance into IND-enabling studies.
- “Lastly, we are entering 2022 from a position of financial strength, with a cash runway expected to extend into the second quarter of 2024,” said William Collier, President and CEO.
- ABUS expects net cash burn to range from $90M to $95M in 2022.
- Shares down 3.4% premarket at $2.59.