Arbutus Biopharma outlines milestones for 2022

  • Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) announces its 2022 corporate objectives and provided a financial update.
  • The company anticipates multiple AB-729 and AB-836 HBV clinical data readouts in H1 and H2 2022 to guide future clinical development and regulatory strategies.
  • Complete IND-enabling studies for oral PD-L1 inhibitor, AB-101, in H2 2022 for the treatment of HBV.
  • Complete IND-enabling studies for next generation oral RNA destabilizer, AB-161, in H2 2022 for the treatment of HBV.
  • The company plans to nominate a candidate that inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease (Mpro) in H1 2022 and advance into IND-enabling studies.
  • “Lastly, we are entering 2022 from a position of financial strength, with a cash runway expected to extend into the second quarter of 2024,” said William Collier, President and CEO.
  • ABUS expects net cash burn to range from $90M to $95M in 2022.
  • Shares down 3.4% premarket at $2.59.
