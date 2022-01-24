Schweitzer-Mauduit signs long-term supply deal with ConvaTec
Jan. 24, 2022 8:15 AM ETSchweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) has signed a long-term supply deal with global medical products and technologies company, ConvaTec.
- The agreement follows the amicable resolution of pending litigation between the companies.
- Terms of the settlement and the commercial deal were not disclosed.
- John Petreanu, President – Scapa Healthcare commented, "We are pleased to restart this long-term commercial relationship with ConvaTec, a leader in advanced wound care and ostomy products. SWM's subsidiary Scapa Healthcare has a lengthy history of delivering superior service and high-quality products that have supported ConvaTec over the years, and we welcome this opportunity to move forward together with a renewed sense of partnership and collaboration."