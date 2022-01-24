Schweitzer-Mauduit signs long-term supply deal with ConvaTec

Close up of holding hands

Kelvin Murray/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) has signed a long-term supply deal with global medical products and technologies company, ConvaTec.
  • The agreement follows the amicable resolution of pending litigation between the companies.
  • Terms of the settlement and the commercial deal were not disclosed.
  • John Petreanu, President – Scapa Healthcare commented, "We are pleased to restart this long-term commercial relationship with ConvaTec, a leader in advanced wound care and ostomy products. SWM's subsidiary Scapa Healthcare has a lengthy history of delivering superior service and high-quality products that have supported ConvaTec over the years, and we welcome this opportunity to move forward together with a renewed sense of partnership and collaboration."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.