Talos Energy pre-announces key Q4 line items

  • Talos (NYSE:TALO) pre-announced Q4 results this morning, with production and cash flow line items shaking out in line with prior guidance.
  • Production is now expected at 64-65kboe/d for the full year, versus prior guidance of 63-67kboe/d.
  • Cash hedges were a $100m drag on CFO in Q4, with more mark-to-market (non-cash) write downs at quarter end.
  • Cash operating expense, G&A and capex all fell in-line with previous guidance.
  • It's unclear why Talos decided to go ahead and pre-release in-line results; however, the release include the following statement from Management "We will ... continue to actively evaluate an array of transformational M&A opportunities," suggesting that perhaps there's more news to come from Talos in the near term.
