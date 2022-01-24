Wrap Technologies announces CFO and CEO's departure
Jan. 24, 2022 8:16 AM ETWrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) announced that Chief Executive Officer Tom Smith will be stepping down as part of a mutually agreed upon separation and Chief Financial Officer Jim Barnes will be retiring by the end of the year.
- Smith and Barnes are not departing because of any disagreements or underlying business issues.
- The company’s day-to-day operations will be led by an interim management team that includes L. W. Varner, Jr., who will serve as Principal Executive Officer, Lawrence Hirsh, who will serve as Senior Advisor for financial matters, and Glenn Hickman, who is currently Chief Operating Officer and will remain in his role permanently.
- Shares down 2% premarket.