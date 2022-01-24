Revelation Biosciences to raise $7.76M in equity financing
Jan. 24, 2022 8:16 AM ETRevelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) entered into a definitive agreement with a leading healthcare-focused institutional investor wherein the company agreed to sell 1.29M shares at gross purchase price of $3/share.
- It has also agreed to purchase up to 2.6M shares and also unregistered pre-funded warrants to purchase 1.2M shares in a concurrent private placement.
- The common warrants have an exercise price of $3.29/share, will become exercisable in six months after issuance date and will expire five and a half years from issuance date.
- Gross proceeds will be ~$7.76M; net proceeds will be used to advance its clinical and preclinical pipeline and for general working capital.