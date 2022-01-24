Infinera upgraded by B. Riley, tech is 'significantly underappreciated'

Infinera headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is getting an upgrade from research firm B. Riley, as the investment firm cited strong demand and visibility for its products, while noting its tech is underappreciated.
  • Analyst Dave Kang raised his rating to buy from neutral and upped his price target to $11.50, implying nearly 45% upside from current levels, noting that Infinera trades at a cheaper valuation than Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), at 1.2 times revenue compared 2.1 times revenue, despite being just one of two providers of 800G products, which could be a "major catalyst" for multiple expansion.
  • "Our latest checks continue to indicate demand remains robust, which was further supported by a positive read-through from Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN), in which its optical revenue grew over 20% Q/Q in 4Q despite supply chain challenges," Kang wrote in a note to clients. "In comparison, 4Q consensus revenue growth estimate is 8.4% for INFN, which we now believe seems beatable."
  • Kang noted that shares are down nearly 26% from last year's peak and 17% since the start of the year and with low expectations, it could be that fourth-quarter earnings are a "near-term catalyst, as we believe at least an in-line/in-line results/outlook should be sufficient to move the stock higher post print."
  • Infinera (INFN) shares are up slightly more than 2.5% in pre-market to $8.29.
  • In addition, Kang suggested that gross margins are likely to rise from 38% in the third-quarter to "mid-40s" in 2023 and operating margins could rise to low double digits, which "will drive multiple expansion."
  • In the past, Infinera (INFN) has been considered one of the most volatile stocks during earnings season.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.