Infinera upgraded by B. Riley, tech is 'significantly underappreciated'
Jan. 24, 2022 8:18 AM ETInfinera Corporation (INFN)CIEN, RBBNBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is getting an upgrade from research firm B. Riley, as the investment firm cited strong demand and visibility for its products, while noting its tech is underappreciated.
- Analyst Dave Kang raised his rating to buy from neutral and upped his price target to $11.50, implying nearly 45% upside from current levels, noting that Infinera trades at a cheaper valuation than Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), at 1.2 times revenue compared 2.1 times revenue, despite being just one of two providers of 800G products, which could be a "major catalyst" for multiple expansion.
- "Our latest checks continue to indicate demand remains robust, which was further supported by a positive read-through from Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN), in which its optical revenue grew over 20% Q/Q in 4Q despite supply chain challenges," Kang wrote in a note to clients. "In comparison, 4Q consensus revenue growth estimate is 8.4% for INFN, which we now believe seems beatable."
- Kang noted that shares are down nearly 26% from last year's peak and 17% since the start of the year and with low expectations, it could be that fourth-quarter earnings are a "near-term catalyst, as we believe at least an in-line/in-line results/outlook should be sufficient to move the stock higher post print."
- Infinera (INFN) shares are up slightly more than 2.5% in pre-market to $8.29.
- In addition, Kang suggested that gross margins are likely to rise from 38% in the third-quarter to "mid-40s" in 2023 and operating margins could rise to low double digits, which "will drive multiple expansion."
- In the past, Infinera (INFN) has been considered one of the most volatile stocks during earnings season.