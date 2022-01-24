Carvana is called the apex predator in auto retail by Morgan Stanley
Jan. 24, 2022 8:19 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Morgan Stanley circles Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) as a stock that may be oversold following its more than 50% drop over the last 90 days.
- Analyst Adam Jonas: "We see CVNA at under $140 as a better risk/reward today than when the stock was at $40 2 years ago, as we believe it has only solidified its moat/competitive advantage in recent years and remains the apex predator in auto retail."
- The bull case from the firm on Carvana (CVNA) calls for it to continue to gain share and become the leader in online retail. CVNA is seen potentially growing to sell more than two million units, representing ~$90B of revenue vs $13B in 2021 to mark 24% revenue CAGR to 2030.
- Morgan Stanley reiterates an Overweight rating on Carvana (CVNA) and assigns a price target of $430.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system is running opposite of Morgan Stanley on Carvana (CVNA) with a risk warning posted on January 12.