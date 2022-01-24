Embraer grabs $3.9B order from U.S. lessor Azorra

  • Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) +3.8% pre-market on news that Florida-based leasing company Azorra has placed an order for 20 new E2 family aircraft, an order valued at $3.9B at list prices, plus purchase rights on an additional 30 aircraft.
  • The flexible deal allows Azorra to acquire either E190-E2 or E195-E2 aircraft, with deliveries to begin in 2023.
  • Azorra has a long with Embraer, as it was the first independent lessor to commit to Embraer's E-Jet program in 2007, which saw E-Jets establish a global customer base of more than 80 operators.
  • Earlier this month, Embraer announced a deal with a U.K.-based aircraft operating leasing company for a potential order of 200 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.
