Oxford Biomedica in pact with Virica Biotech to improve production of gene therapies

  • Oxford Biomedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) has partnered with Virica Biotech to increase the yield and production efficiency of the company’s lentiviral vector gene therapies with the use of Virica’s Viral Sensitizers.
  • “There is growing demand from major industry players to use leading lentivirus technologies, like Oxford Biomedica’s LentiVector® platform, to develop cell and gene therapies,” remarked Ella Korets-Smith, Chief Business Officer of Virica Biotech.
  • “We envision our VSEs™ as an ideal solution in their quest to pursue new ways to increase commercial yields in order to support the use of life-saving cell and gene therapies globally.”
  • Oxford BioMedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) has partnered with Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) to supply the vectors and/or drug products, including Libmeldy gene therapy. In 2020, the EU regulators approved Libmeldy for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).
