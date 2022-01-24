Apollo Global, Athene and BNP Paribas form Eliant for supply chain finance needs
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and its Athene subsidiary partner with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY)(OTCQX:BNPQF) to form Eliant Inventory Solutions, a new platform for working capital and supply chain needs.
- The companies form the new platform as companies across most industries struggle with supply bottlenecks amid robust demand for products in the U.S. Eliant is intended to optimize companies' supply chains, balance sheets, and buffer inventories.
- Eliant is structured to own inventory at an efficient cost of capital, with a technology platform to manage high-volume and complex customer needs, the companies said. Eliant starts with $1.3B in signed or awarded inventory programs with blue-chip customers, they said.
- "Together with Athene, we have established Eliant to serve the growing market for flexible inventory and trade finance solutions, while helping our clients access high-quality, recurring asset origination," said Apollo Partner Ephraim Rudman in a statement.
