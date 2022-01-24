Brivo reports preliminary revenue ahead of its merger with SPAC Crown PropTech

  • Brivo, which is to go public in reverse merger deal with SPAC Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK), says it expects to outperform its initial guidance for FY21.
  • The smart building firm estimates its full-year revenue to be in the range of $71.6-$72.5M, compared to the company's expectation of $71.6M.
  • "We are pleased to be delivering strong results in the fourth quarter, resulting in expected full year 2021 revenue growth of more than 25% and exceeding our prior expectation," says Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo.
  • The company's SPAC deal is expected to close in the first half of this year that will give the company an enterprise value of $808M.
  • Combined company will operate as Brivo and will be listed under the ticker symbol "BRVS."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.