Brivo reports preliminary revenue ahead of its merger with SPAC Crown PropTech
Jan. 24, 2022 8:25 AM ETCrown Proptech Acquisitions (CPTK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Brivo, which is to go public in reverse merger deal with SPAC Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK), says it expects to outperform its initial guidance for FY21.
- The smart building firm estimates its full-year revenue to be in the range of $71.6-$72.5M, compared to the company's expectation of $71.6M.
- "We are pleased to be delivering strong results in the fourth quarter, resulting in expected full year 2021 revenue growth of more than 25% and exceeding our prior expectation," says Steve Van Till, founder and CEO of Brivo.
- The company's SPAC deal is expected to close in the first half of this year that will give the company an enterprise value of $808M.
- Combined company will operate as Brivo and will be listed under the ticker symbol "BRVS."