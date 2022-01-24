Goosehead Insurance estimates Q4 and FY21 key performance indicators

  • Ahead of its upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting with Agents and Franchises, Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) indicated preliminary Q4 and FY21 key performance indicators.
  • Q4 revenue is seen ranging between $39 and $41M,representing organic growth between 13% and 18%; FY21 revenue is seen between $150 and $152M, representing organic growth between 28% and 30%.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue stands at $41.91M while for FY21 it is at $152.9M.
  • Total written premiums placed grew 43% to $407M in Q4 while FY21 growth stood at 45%; policies in force grew 42%.
  • Total franchises increased 47% while total operating franchises grew 34%.
