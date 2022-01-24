FDA grants Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease tag to Codexis' CDX 6512 for homocystinuria
Jan. 24, 2022 8:28 AM ETCodexis, Inc. (CDXS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) announces that the FDA has granted an Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for CDX-6512 for the treatment of homocystinuria.
- The FDA also granted the company Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation for CDX-6512.
- Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
- Rare Pediatric Disease status provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.
- CDX-6512 is a gastrointestinal-stable enzyme specifically engineered to be highly resistant to both the acidic conditions of the stomach and to proteases of the upper intestines, enabling it to effectively degrade methionine that is liberated from protein digestion.
- Homocystinuria is a rare inborn error of metabolism most commonly due to cystathionine beta-synthase deficiency and is characterized by elevated levels of homocysteine in blood and urine that may lead to learning and intellectual disabilities, cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and stroke.
- Shares up 1.6% premarket at $20.14.