McDonald's is viewed favorably by Oppenheimer even with Q4 profit forecast to fall short

McDonald"s Second Quarter Sales Up 57 Percent From Previous Year

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) kicks off earnings season for the restaurant sector on Thursday with what will be a closely-watched update.
  • Ahead of the print, Oppenheimer trims 2022 EPS estimates slightly below the consensus marks to properly account for the industry-wide challenges to start the year. Importantly, analyst Brian Bittner says the dynamics behind the tweaked forecasts appear to be widely understood by the market with global COVID resurgences, inflation pressures and domestic staffing issues all out in the open. Bittner says there is no impact to the firm's above-consensus 2023 EPS estimates from the near-term headwinds and also notes that MCD shares are armed with defensive characteristics that could help drive relative outperformance.
  • Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on MCD and 12-month to 18-month price target of $290. MCD trades flat in premarket action at $254.51.
  • McDonald's has topped EPS estimates in four of the last five quarters.
  • McDonald's (MCD) is one of the stocks on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.