McDonald's is viewed favorably by Oppenheimer even with Q4 profit forecast to fall short
Jan. 24, 2022 8:32 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) kicks off earnings season for the restaurant sector on Thursday with what will be a closely-watched update.
- Ahead of the print, Oppenheimer trims 2022 EPS estimates slightly below the consensus marks to properly account for the industry-wide challenges to start the year. Importantly, analyst Brian Bittner says the dynamics behind the tweaked forecasts appear to be widely understood by the market with global COVID resurgences, inflation pressures and domestic staffing issues all out in the open. Bittner says there is no impact to the firm's above-consensus 2023 EPS estimates from the near-term headwinds and also notes that MCD shares are armed with defensive characteristics that could help drive relative outperformance.
- Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on MCD and 12-month to 18-month price target of $290. MCD trades flat in premarket action at $254.51.
- McDonald's has topped EPS estimates in four of the last five quarters.
