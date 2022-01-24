Amyris to acquire women's wellness company, MenoLabs
Jan. 24, 2022 8:35 AM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) has agreed to exclusive terms to acquire the assets of MenoLabs, LLC, a growing women's wellness brand focused on addressing perimenopause and menopause symptoms.
- Amyris previously communicated its intention of launching a new consumer brand to provide science-backed, wellness and personal care products for the high growth menopause market in 2022. The acquisition of MenoLabs will serve as a catalyst to accelerate growth and establish a leadership position in the fast-growing menopause market.
- Over the past two years, MenoLabs has developed and launched eight products, including its lead product, MenoFit, an all-natural menopause relief supplement.
- MenoLabs generates a subscription-based, recurring revenue stream via its website, in addition to the Subscribe & Save option offered via the Amazon channel. The company is further expanding its omnichannel by penetrating retail channels in 2022.