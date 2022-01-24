Missfresh reports remarkable sales growth of ready meals in 2021

  • Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) announced its outstanding sales growth performance for Ready-to-Cook, Ready-to-Heat, and Ready-to-Eat products, referred to as 3R products, and its plans to further expand this category.
  • Sales of 3R products in 2021 increased more than 300% Y/Y with gross a gross margin for these products at least 15% above the platform's average.
  • By 2021 end, more than 40% of Missfresh customers have added 3R products into their shopping baskets and the repurchase rate for paid membership users was close to 70%.
  • "We currently offer 800+ SKUs of 3R meals, including 100+ SKU of Missfresh's in-house premium line of ready meals. Missfresh plans to continue expanding its offerings of ready meals to include one-bowl meals for solo diners, hot pot dishes and home-cooked fare with mass appeal. We expect 2022 sales growth to top 2021's figures," CFO Ms. Catherine Chen commented.
  • According to Askci Consulting’s forecast, based on an estimated annual compound growth rate of 20%, China's ready meals market will exceed $128B in upcoming 6-7 years.
  • Shares trading 4.7% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.