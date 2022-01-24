Missfresh reports remarkable sales growth of ready meals in 2021
Jan. 24, 2022 8:37 AM ETMissfresh Limited (MF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) announced its outstanding sales growth performance for Ready-to-Cook, Ready-to-Heat, and Ready-to-Eat products, referred to as 3R products, and its plans to further expand this category.
- Sales of 3R products in 2021 increased more than 300% Y/Y with gross a gross margin for these products at least 15% above the platform's average.
- By 2021 end, more than 40% of Missfresh customers have added 3R products into their shopping baskets and the repurchase rate for paid membership users was close to 70%.
- "We currently offer 800+ SKUs of 3R meals, including 100+ SKU of Missfresh's in-house premium line of ready meals. Missfresh plans to continue expanding its offerings of ready meals to include one-bowl meals for solo diners, hot pot dishes and home-cooked fare with mass appeal. We expect 2022 sales growth to top 2021's figures," CFO Ms. Catherine Chen commented.
- According to Askci Consulting’s forecast, based on an estimated annual compound growth rate of 20%, China's ready meals market will exceed $128B in upcoming 6-7 years.
- Shares trading 4.7% down premarket.