Hot Stocks: PHG drops on results; HAYW falls on guidance; UL activist investor; SABS COVID data
Jan. 24, 2022 8:39 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)HAYW, UL, SABSBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- With stocks seemingly posed for another early decline, disappointing earnings news took the spotlight in Monday's pre-market trading. Philips (NYSE:PHG) dropped in the wake of its quarterly report, while Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) retreated on a weak forecast.
- Among the pre-market gainers, Unilever (NYSE:UL) got a lift from reports that a high-profile activist hedge fund has taken a meaningful stake in the company. Meanwhile, SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) rallied on positive clinical data for a potential COVID treatment.
Decliners
- Philips (PHG) revealed Q4 results that fell from last year, dragged down by supply chain issues. Adjusted EBITA dropped to €647M, down from €995M last year.
- Meanwhile, PHG reported a nearly 6% slide in revenue, with the top-line figure retreating to €4.94B. Comparable store sales dropped 10% amid challenges in the supply chain and the postponement of equipment installations in hospitals.
- Weighed down by the quarterly results, PHG retreated 4% in pre-market trading.
- Earnings-related news also put pressure on Hayward Holdings (HAYW). The stock dipped 5% after the company said Q4 sales would range between $348M and $354M. Analysts were looking for a figure closer to $364.5M.
Gainers
- Unilever (UL) gained in pre-market trading, rising by nearly 7% on reports that activist hedge fund Trian Partners has taken a stake in the company. According to FT, the Nelson Peltz-led fund has accumulated a holding in the consumer goods maker, although the size of the stake was not known.
- SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) got a boost in pre-market trading as well, thanks to favorable data from a trial of its developmental COVID therapy. The company said Phase 2 results have met the criteria for advancement to a Phase 3 study. The news sent the stock higher by 10% before the opening bell.
