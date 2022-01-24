Hot Stocks: PHG drops on results; HAYW falls on guidance; UL activist investor; SABS COVID data

Wall Street

400tmax/iStock via Getty Images

  • With stocks seemingly posed for another early decline, disappointing earnings news took the spotlight in Monday's pre-market trading. Philips (NYSE:PHG) dropped in the wake of its quarterly report, while Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) retreated on a weak forecast.
  • Among the pre-market gainers, Unilever (NYSE:UL) got a lift from reports that a high-profile activist hedge fund has taken a meaningful stake in the company. Meanwhile, SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) rallied on positive clinical data for a potential COVID treatment.

Decliners

  • Philips (PHG) revealed Q4 results that fell from last year, dragged down by supply chain issues. Adjusted EBITA dropped to €647M, down from €995M last year.
  • Meanwhile, PHG reported a nearly 6% slide in revenue, with the top-line figure retreating to €4.94B. Comparable store sales dropped 10% amid challenges in the supply chain and the postponement of equipment installations in hospitals.
  • Weighed down by the quarterly results, PHG retreated 4% in pre-market trading.
  • Earnings-related news also put pressure on Hayward Holdings (HAYW). The stock dipped 5% after the company said Q4 sales would range between $348M and $354M. Analysts were looking for a figure closer to $364.5M.

Gainers

  • Unilever (UL) gained in pre-market trading, rising by nearly 7% on reports that activist hedge fund Trian Partners has taken a stake in the company. According to FT, the Nelson Peltz-led fund has accumulated a holding in the consumer goods maker, although the size of the stake was not known.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) got a boost in pre-market trading as well, thanks to favorable data from a trial of its developmental COVID therapy. The company said Phase 2 results have met the criteria for advancement to a Phase 3 study. The news sent the stock higher by 10% before the opening bell.
  • Looking to track Wall Street's biggest movers throughout the session? Head over to SA's On The Move section.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.