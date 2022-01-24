Trinseo guides for below-consensus FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA
Jan. 24, 2022 8:38 AM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) -3.8% pre-market after forecasting FY 2021 net income from continuing operations of $279M-$281M and adjusted EBITDA of $726M-$732M, below previously issued guidance ranges.
- For Q4, Trinseo expects net income from continuing operations of $1M-$3M and adjusted EBITDA of $129M-$135M.
- Q4 results include a $30M pre-tax hit from a sharp rise in European natural gas prices and a $20M impact from lost styrene production at its Terneuzen styrene monomer site caused by an upstream force majeure.
- "While we implemented pricing actions in the fourth quarter, these were unable to keep pace with the unprecedented rise in natural gas prices that occurred late in the quarter," the company says.
- Trinseo also forecasts FY 2022 net income from continuing operations of $294M-$332M and adjusted EBITDA of $700M-$750M.
- Trinseo recently was described by Jefferies analysts as one of the companies most likely to undertake "transformative" M&A.