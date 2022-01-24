Kohl's confirms that it is considering buyout offers
Jan. 24, 2022 8:39 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) confirms that the company received letters expressing interest in an acquisition, although it did not identify the suitors by name.
- The department store operator says the board will determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of shareholders.
- Kohl's (KSS) does not intend to comment publicly on the buyout offers unless it determines it is in the best interests of shareholders to do so.
- Shares of Kohl's (KSS) are up 34.31% premarket to $62.91. Department store peers are also rallying off the KSS developments.