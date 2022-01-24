EVERTEC cut to Neutral at Susquehanna on fading revenue growth, more competition
Jan. 24, 2022 8:39 AM ETEVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC)SOFI, PSFE, GPN, FIS, FISV, PYPLBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Susquehanna analyst James Friedman downgrades Puerto Rico-based EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) to Neutral on the basis of increasing competition from larger peers and decelerating revenue growth.
- Shares of EVTC edge lower by 1% in pre-market trading.
- The analyst highlights the company's robust performance in 2021, which could make this year more challenging, Friedman writes in a note to clients.
- Looking at EVERTEC's (EVTC) Income Statement on a Q/Q basis, Q3 revenue slipped from its peak in the prior period, while the cost of revenue jumped in the third quarter.
- Some of the company's largest fintech rivals include: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).
- Additionally, "drying up stimulus payments, unique contracts involving revenue minimums, and CPI caps from large clients may gate growth and margins near term," Friedman explains.
- The Neutral rating aligns with the Hold Quant Rating (with the poorest factor grades in Valuation and Growth) and disagrees with the Buy Wall Street Analyst Rating ( Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Strong Sell).
