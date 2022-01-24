Unilever gains after report of activist investor Trian taking stake (update)
Jan. 24, 2022 8:42 AM ETUnilever PLC (UL)PFE, GSKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Update 9:18am: Adds reporting from CNBC's David Faber.
- Unilever (NYSE:UL) rose 7.9% in premarket trading after a weekend report that activist investor Trian Partners took a stake in the consumer goods company.
- Trian, led by Nelson Peltz, accumulated a stake in the consumer goods company, according to a FT report. The size of the stake or when Trian began building it wasn't known.
- The Trian stake follows reports of shareholder pressure after Unilever's failed attempt to acquire GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) consumer healthcare business for GBP50B ($68B).
- Trian hasn't had any recent conversations with Unilever about its investment, according to CNBC's David Faber. Trian's Peltz did meet with the Unilever CEO in September to discuss Unilever's West Bank boycott related to Ben & Jerry's ice cream.
- Peltz and Trian have had previous experience with consumer packaged goods company and last April Peltz stepped down from the board of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) four years after taking a stake and tussling with the company over its strategy. Trian also previously had a stake in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ).
- Unilever shares plunged 14% on Tuesday in U.S. trading as investors reacted to its bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer unit. The business under consideration was formed in 2018 from the combination of the consumer assets of GSK and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
- News of the Trian stake in Unilever comes after the company earlier this week said it wouldn't increase its bid for the GSK consumer health unit.