Lyra Therapeutics begins phase 3 trial of rhinosinusitis therapy LYR-210
Jan. 24, 2022 8:45 AM ETLyra Therapeutics, Inc. (LYRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) began a phase 3 trial of LYR-210 in adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) who have not undergone surgery.
- The study, dubbed ENLIGHTEN I, will enroll ~180 patients.
- "Following the positive results achieved in the LANTERN Phase 2 study of LYR-210 demonstrating rapid, durable, and clinically meaningful improvement, we look forward to advancing our Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN pivotal program with the initiation of ENLIGHTEN I, followed by initiation of ENLIGHTEN II, the second Phase 3 study, within the first half of this year," said Lyra President and CEO Maria Palasis.
- In addition, the company said the BEACON phase 2 trial of LYR-220 to treat adult patients with CRS who have had a prior surgery has been initiated.
- LYRA +2.67% premarket to $3.85