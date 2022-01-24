Blue Owl gets Buy rating at Oppenheimer on earnings visibility, index potential
Jan. 24, 2022
- Bank of Americas Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler initiates coverage of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) with a Buy rating as the analyst sees the stock's recent pullback as unwarranted, while creating an attractive buying opportunity.
- Siegenthaler likes the company's model — high growth, fee-related earnings rich, and capital light. He also notes Blue Owl's (OWL) earnings trajectory into 2022-23 propelled by Dyal VI raise, multiple BDC raises, $9B of shadow assets under management translating to $140M of management fees, $65M of incremental management fees if tech BDC was to go public (according to management), and incremental inflows from Oak Street.
- Also going for it, the stock has the potential to be added to multiple passive indexes during the next two years. In addition, "virtually all of OWL's management fees are insulated from redemptions and we see limited downside risk to EPS across macroeconomic scenarios," Siegenthaler writes in a note to clients.
- He assigns a price target of $18, implying 50-55% total return potential.
- Note that earlier this month, Blue Owl (OWL) was added to Goldman Sachs' Conviction List and last month Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Perform rating.