Utz Brands subsidiaries to acquire assets of Clem Snacks and J&D Snacks
Jan. 24, 2022 8:43 AM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Utz Brands' (NYSE:UTZ) subsidiaries have agreed to acquire the assets of Clem Snacks and J&D Snacks -two existing third party direct store delivery (DSD) distributors of Utz’s products.
- Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
- Founded in 1955 and based in Brooklyn, New York, Clem is a family-owned and operated distributor with approximately 100 DSD routes in New York City and Long Island.
- J&D has been serving the Bronx, New York since 1996 with approximately 25 DSD routes.
- The combined acquisition of these 125 DSD routes in New York City and the surrounding region will enable Utz Brands to accelerate share gains in the Salty Snack category across these geographic areas.