ENDRA forms research partnership in China to study TAEUS device in liver disease

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) has struck a clinical research partnership in Asia after winning approval from a leading healthcare facility in China to conduct a study for its Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) device in Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).
  • The Institutional Review Board of China’s Shanghai General Hospital has cleared the first clinical study for TAEUS in NAFLD in the market, the company announced.
  • The trial is expected to launch in 2022, and its results will form the clinical evidence for the TAEUS device for potential commercialization in China for NAFLD.
  • “ENDRA is honored to bring our TAEUS technology to China through one of the country’s most prestigious healthcare institutions, Shanghai General,” remarked ENDRA (NDRA) CEO Francois Michelon.
  • Backed by multiple patents in the country, the company is currently planning to seek FDA clearance for TAEUS in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.