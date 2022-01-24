ENDRA forms research partnership in China to study TAEUS device in liver disease
Jan. 24, 2022 8:44 AM ETENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) has struck a clinical research partnership in Asia after winning approval from a leading healthcare facility in China to conduct a study for its Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) device in Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).
- The Institutional Review Board of China’s Shanghai General Hospital has cleared the first clinical study for TAEUS in NAFLD in the market, the company announced.
- The trial is expected to launch in 2022, and its results will form the clinical evidence for the TAEUS device for potential commercialization in China for NAFLD.
- “ENDRA is honored to bring our TAEUS technology to China through one of the country’s most prestigious healthcare institutions, Shanghai General,” remarked ENDRA (NDRA) CEO Francois Michelon.
- Backed by multiple patents in the country, the company is currently planning to seek FDA clearance for TAEUS in the U.S.