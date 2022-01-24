HUMBL adds BLOCKS on mobile wallet

  • HUMBL (OTCPK:HMBL) has introduced BLOCKS on its HUMBL Pay mobile wallet.
  • BLOCKS is an advanced tokenization standard on the Ethereum network that facilitates token trade interactions and assists with the removal of ambiguity around decimals, minting and burning on blockchain.
  • HUMBL Pay customers will now be able to buy BLOCKS using ACH, credit card and debit card directly inside the HUMBL Pay mobile wallet. They can also now send BLOCKS via gasless, peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions to other users inside the wallet.
  • HUMBL is also working on the ability for customers to receive BLOCKS from external wallets, as well as adding BLOCKS swaps with digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDC inside the HUMBL Pay wallet.
  • HUMBL shares have dropped 4.54% pre-market and are down 87.45% over the past one year.
  • The company recently uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market
