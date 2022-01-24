Esports Entertainment Group jumps 3% as granted approval to begin betting operations in New Jersey
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) jumps 3.13% on receiving an order approving a transactional waiver from the Director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement which permits the company to begin accepting bets in the state.
- The Company becomes the first esports betting operator to receive a transactional waiver in New Jersey and plans to launch their VIE.gg betting platform following a five-day 'soft play' period which will begin this afternoon.
"Global esports betting is estimated to exceed $205 billion by 2027, and we are thrilled to be playing such an important role in this fast-growing market with the launch of our first esports wagering offering in the United States." said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group.