S&P 500 ETFs fall as the VIX crosses above 32
Jan. 24, 2022 8:57 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), VIX, VOO, IVVVIXY, UVXY
- S&P 500 tracking exchange traded funds continue to slide further in pre-market trading activity as market volatility levels increase with the S&P VIX Index (VIX) crossing above the 30 handle.
- SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) all trade in the red as each fund is -1% in pre-market action.
- Moreover, to start the week, the benchmark S&P 500 is now off 8.7% from its record high and trading below the 200-day moving average.
- Fueling the downward momentum is the rise in volatility levels as investors remain in a cautious stance in what appears to be a risk-off day of trading.
- The VIX is now sitting at 32.56, its highest point since Dec.3, 2021. The rise in volatility has directly affected volatility-based ETFs and ETNs.
- Below are two volatility funds that use futures contracts that are experiencing a positive push higher.
- Short-term funds and their daily price action: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) +13.8% and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) +5.6%.
- The S&P 500 has now closed to the downside in four straight sessions and looks to be off to another tough day as the index is now near a three-month trading low.