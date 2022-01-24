Guardion Health Sciences launches online store for Viactiv

  • Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) a clinical nutrition company, has announced the launch of its new branded Shopify store for its Viactiv line of products.
  • The new e-commerce venue offers Viactiv customers an omni-channel experience, allowing them to shop via retail outlets or online either through those same retail websites or directly through the Co. itself in its new branded website.
  • “The launch of our online store represents an important step forward in our enhancement of the Viactiv brand, as well as a tangible example of our focus on increasing revenue by creating new avenues from which to increase sales,” said Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s CEO.
  • GHSI shares -3.85% premarket to $0.5.
