Daqo New Energy to offer RMB11B in shares for polysilicon expansion project
Jan. 24, 2022 8:58 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) -3.9% pre-market on news that its Xinjiang Daqo New Energy subsidiary will offer shares to institutional buyers on the Shanghai STAR Market for its polysilicon expansion project.
- Daqo anticipates RMB11B in gross proceeds from the private offering, mostly for use in funding the 100K MT polysilicon expansion project in Baotou, with construction expected to begin in March and completed in Q3 2023.
- Xinjiang Daqo estimates that under PRC GAAP, its net profit attributable to Xinjiang Daqo's shareholders in 2021 would total RMB5.6B-5.8B.
- Daiwa Capital analysts recently said falling polysilicon selling prices in China and several additions to production capacity in the market during 2022-23 were among reasons to expect a slide in Daqo shares this year.