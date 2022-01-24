Abu Dhabi to Tehran and Washington - oil geopolitics heat up
- Overnight, Houthi-launched ballistic missiles were shot down over Abu Dhabi, Iran said they will not release prisoners as part of a nuclear deal, and White House weighed deploying troops to Eastern Europe.
- Houthi rebels in Yemen launched ballistic missiles at targets in Abu Dhabi overnight; according to Emiratis state media, the missiles were intercepted and destroyed by defense forces; the attack followed attacks launched a week prior, which targeted transport and oil infrastructure.
- Over the weekend, the US folded a new item into ongoing Iranian negotiations, indicating that "it is very hard for us to imagine getting back into the nuclear deal while four innocent Americans are being held hostage"; Iran immediately rejected prisoner release as a pre-condition of the nuclear deal.
- Also over the weekend, the US State Department instructed US diplomats to leave Ukraine, as the President reportedly considers deploying US soldiers to the region, ahead of a potential conflict involving Russia.
- With analysts from Goldman, to Morgan Stanley and Bank of America calling for $100+ oil (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:RDS.A) based on underlying supply & demand fundamentals, it's unclear if the oil market is positioned for escalating geopolitical risks.