Abu Dhabi to Tehran and Washington - oil geopolitics heat up

Isolated view of a microphone in the front of a conference room among blurred other mikes in the background

Karl-Hendrik Tittel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Overnight, Houthi-launched ballistic missiles were shot down over Abu Dhabi, Iran said they will not release prisoners as part of a nuclear deal, and White House weighed deploying troops to Eastern Europe.
  • Houthi rebels in Yemen launched ballistic missiles at targets in Abu Dhabi overnight; according to Emiratis state media, the missiles were intercepted and destroyed by defense forces; the attack followed attacks launched a week prior, which targeted transport and oil infrastructure.
  • Over the weekend, the US folded a new item into ongoing Iranian negotiations, indicating that "it is very hard for us to imagine getting back into the nuclear deal while four innocent Americans are being held hostage"; Iran immediately rejected prisoner release as a pre-condition of the nuclear deal.
  • Also over the weekend, the US State Department instructed US diplomats to leave Ukraine, as the President reportedly considers deploying US soldiers to the region, ahead of a potential conflict involving Russia.
  • With analysts from Goldman, to Morgan Stanley and Bank of America calling for $100+ oil (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:RDS.A) based on underlying supply & demand fundamentals, it's unclear if the oil market is positioned for escalating geopolitical risks.
