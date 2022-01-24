Save Foods teams up with Israel's Galilee Export to provide food safety
Jan. 24, 2022 9:02 AM ETSave Foods, Inc. (SVFD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Israel's Galilee Export contracts to require its entire bell pepper supply to be treated using Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) eco crop protection solutions, following a series of successful trials.
- Galilee Export is the second largest exporter of fruit and vegetables in Israel with sales of over $200M a year. Its initial plan is to treat 100% of their bell peppers with Save Foods’ product, with avocados coming online shortly afterwards.
- "Our products address two of the major challenges of the food industry—food waste and loss reduction," explains Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary.
- Stock is down 12% in premarket trading.
- Earlier, Save Foods signs distribution deal with BRLev Agricultural Crops