Save Foods teams up with Israel's Galilee Export to provide food safety

  • Israel's Galilee Export contracts to require its entire bell pepper supply to be treated using Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) eco crop protection solutions, following a series of successful trials.
  • Galilee Export is the second largest exporter of fruit and vegetables in Israel with sales of over $200M a year. Its initial plan is to treat 100% of their bell peppers with Save Foods’ product, with avocados coming online shortly afterwards.
  • "Our products address two of the major challenges of the food industry—food waste and loss reduction," explains Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary.
  • Stock is down 12% in premarket trading.
  • Earlier, Save Foods signs distribution deal with BRLev Agricultural Crops
