TanGold to raise $7M in stock offering

  • Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) trades 0.6% higher premarket after entering into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 17.9M of its shares at an effective purchase price of $0.39/share in a registered direct offering.
  • The company has also agreed to issue and sell to the investor warrants; warrants will have an exercise price of $0.44 and will be exercisable at any time on issuance and will expire five years thereafter.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Jan.26.
  • This increased liquidity enables the company to accelerate its plan including the continued buildout of the 1K+ tpd processing plant expansion which is expected to be completed in calendar Q2/Q3 2022 and is forecast to produce 15K-20K ounces of gold annually.
  • Proceeds will also be used for exploration drilling with the goal of expanding mineral resources, discovering new mineral resources and converting mineral resources to mineral reserves.
