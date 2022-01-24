9 meters Bio secures new U.S. patent for NM-102 + immune checkpoint inhibitors
Jan. 24, 2022 9:04 AM ET9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) has received notice from the USPTO that U.S. Patent Application No. 17/239,056 is allowed.
- The patent demonstrates that NM-102, which can prevent disruption of and/or restore the functional integrity of the ileal and/or colonic intestinal barrier, can improve the benefit of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) for cancer treatment.
- Specifically, it demonstrates that NM-102 has utility as an anticancer therapy, specifically in combination with the two major pillars of cancer immunotherapy: anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4 antibody treatments.
- "The allowance of this patent by the USPTO validates the unique mechanistic profile of this novel small molecule tight junction modulator," said John Temperato, President and CEO NMTR.
- NM-102 is a long-acting, degradation-resistant peptide, believed to be gut-restricted, and presumed to prevent gut microbial metabolites and antigens from trafficking into systemic circulation.
- NMTR shares down 3.1% premarket at $0.73.