Anixa says new protease inhibitor outperformed main agent in Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill

  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) has added ~6.5% in the pre-market after announcing that in early lab studies, a molecule developed by the company and partner MolGenie GmbH was more potent against COVID-19 than Nirmatrelvir, the main component in Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) COVID pill.
  • Citing a head-to-head analysis following in vitro assays, Anixa (ANIX) said that the unnamed compound was more effective than Nirmatrelvir at inhibiting Mpro, the main protease of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • "Anixa's compounds target the same protease as PAXLOVID, as well as use a similar mechanism of action, so we believe that the effectiveness of PAXLOVID in the clinic provides early proof-of-concept for Anixa's approach,” CEO Amit Kumar noted. The company is currently testing the compound in cellular assays and animal studies.
  • Authorized by the FDA in December for at-home use, PAXLOVID includes the protease inhibitor, Nirmatrelvir in combination with antiviral ritonavir.
