Fluidigm announces $250M investment, rebranding to Standard BioTools
Jan. 24, 2022 9:06 AM ETFLDMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) announces a $250M investment by Casdin Capital and Viking Global Investors.
- Casdin and Viking will buy $250M of zero-coupon convertible preferred shares with a conversion price of $3.40/share.
- On an as-converted basis, the preferred shares will represent ~42.4% of FLDM's pro forma outstanding shares.
- Of the total investment, Casdin and Viking will provide immediate financing of $25M in convertible unsecured term loans - bearing an initial interest rate of 10% per annum, payable in kind - to support FLDM's continuing operations.
- The investment will advance FLDM's mission through new organic and inorganic growth initiatives.
- On closing of the investment, which is expected in late Q1, Fluidigm will change its name to Standard BioTools.
- The investment is expected to fuel growth and cost opportunities within FLDM's two platforms, mass cytometry and microfluidics.
- Management will focus on cost structure optimization, including improvements in manufacturing.
- FLDM intends to have a leaner general and administrative expense structure, with sales and marketing spend aligned to support high growth areas.
- The company will invest in direct sales and marketing to expand customer reach into the life science ecosystem.
- Michael Egholm - ex-CTO of Danaher Life Sciences - has been named FLDM's president and CEO.
- Egholm will succeed Chris Linthwaite, who will continue as CEO until the earlier of closing or May 15 and will remain in an advisory role until Nov. 30.
- Alex Kim, who most recently served as president of Milliken's healthcare division, will join as COO.
- Casdin and Viking each will be entitled to appoint 1 director to FLDM's board and 2 current directors will step down at the closing of the investment.