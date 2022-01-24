FDA clears Lyell Immunopharma IND for esophageal cancer candidate
Jan. 24, 2022 9:12 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), LYELBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The FDA has cleared a Lyell Immunmopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) IND for LYL132, its T-cell receptor ("TCR") therapy for solid tumors expressing New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.
- The company is developing the experimental treatment with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).
- LYL132 utilizes Lyell's epigenetic reprogramming technology as a potential next-generation enhancement to letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel), a GSK TCR therapy targeting NY-ESO-1 in late-stage development.
- Under a 2019 collaboration agreement, Lyell received a $250M upfront payment and equity investment. The company is also eligible for technology validation payments of ~$200M and up ~$400M in additional milestones for LYL132.
- Last month, the FDA cleared the IND for CAR T-cell candidate LYL797.