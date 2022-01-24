FDA clears Lyell Immunopharma IND for esophageal cancer candidate

Esophageal cancer, illustration

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • The FDA has cleared a Lyell Immunmopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) IND for LYL132, its T-cell receptor ("TCR") therapy for solid tumors expressing New York esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.
  • The company is developing the experimental treatment with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).
  • LYL132 utilizes Lyell's epigenetic reprogramming technology as a potential next-generation enhancement to letetresgene autoleucel (lete-cel), a GSK TCR therapy targeting NY-ESO-1 in late-stage development.
  • Under a 2019 collaboration agreement, Lyell received a $250M upfront payment and equity investment. The company is also eligible for technology validation payments of ~$200M and up ~$400M in additional milestones for LYL132.
  • Last month, the FDA cleared the IND for CAR T-cell candidate LYL797.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.