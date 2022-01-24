Gilat expands commercial aviation partnership with Intelsat
Jan. 24, 2022 9:11 AM ETGilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and Intelsat are expanding their strategic partnership in commercial aviation.
- Intelsat , which operates the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network, will be using Gilat's SkyEdge II-c system to help expand commercial and business aviation services in Asia. The SkyEdge system provides in-flight connectivity as well as fixed and mobility services for maritime and land-mobility.
- Intelsat Senior Vice President of Commercial Aviation Dave Bijur stated, "Thanks to our close relationship with Gilat, as well as the technological advantages and benefits that they provide, we’ll be ready for the post-COVID mainstream adoption of IFC among travelers throughout parts of Asia. We look forward to continued collaboration to further grow the network in 2022, which will result in significant revenue growth in the IFC segment.”
- Gilat Satellite Networks recently announced a deal with a Eurasian satellite service provider and an order from Japanese Tier-1 mobile network carrier customer
- GILT shares have slipped 3.43% pre-market