Saia attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank ahead of earnings

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank upgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to a Buy rating after having it slotted with a Hold rating.
  • Analyst Amit Mehrotra expects outperformance from SAIA this year in comparison to peers.
  • The firm hikes its price target in SAIA to $363 to rep more than 30% upside potential. That compares to an average analyst price target on SAIA of $337.73.
  • SAIA trades below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
  • The less-than-truckload carrier company is due to report earnings on February 2.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SAIA is flashing Strong Buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.