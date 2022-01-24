Saia attracts bull rating from Deutsche Bank ahead of earnings
Jan. 24, 2022 9:11 AM ETSaia, Inc. (SAIA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank upgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to a Buy rating after having it slotted with a Hold rating.
- Analyst Amit Mehrotra expects outperformance from SAIA this year in comparison to peers.
- The firm hikes its price target in SAIA to $363 to rep more than 30% upside potential. That compares to an average analyst price target on SAIA of $337.73.
- SAIA trades below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages.
- The less-than-truckload carrier company is due to report earnings on February 2.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SAIA is flashing Strong Buy.