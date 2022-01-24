FVCBankcorp upped to Strong Buy at Raymond James after merger break-off
Jan. 24, 2022 9:13 AM ETFVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB)BRBSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) edge higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after Raymond James analyst William Wallace upgrades the stock to a Strong Buy.
- Last week's mutual termination of the FVCBankcorp (FVCB) and BlueRidge Bankshares (NYSE:BRBS) merger "makes FVCB an even more attractive investment" since its fundamentals have improved since the merger was announced last year, and it will likely be viewed as an active seller which should drive some "takeout premium" back in the stock, Wallace highlights.
- Specifically, the regional bank's loan growth has reaccelerated coming out of the pandemic, and its investment in Atlantic Capital Mortgage boosted its fee income, the note says. Note that FVCBankcorp's (FVCB) Q3 interest income on loans is at its highest level since Q4 2020.
- The analyst also lifts the operating expense estimate in 2022, bringing the EPS estimate to $1.65 from $1.75, according to the note. This compares with last year's EPS consensus of $1.52.
- Raymond James' Strong Buy rating diverges from the Hold Quant Rating, with the best factor grade in Growth.
